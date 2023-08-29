Kiltie upbeat despite late sickener

Greg Kiltie is focusing on the positives of St Mirren’s dominant performance against Aberdeen despite the agony of conceding a late equaliser.

Stephen Robinson’s side were heading for the Scottish Premiership top spot until Bojan Miovski’s penalty 10 minutes into stoppage time rescued an ill-deserved 2-2 draw for the Dons in Paisley.

The goal denied Saints a seventh successive win but they will go top of the league on Saturday if they beat Livingston away.

Kiltie, who scored St Mirren's equaliser in the 2-2 draw, said: "It was one of those days where it wasn't meant to be but I definitely thought the way we played was a positive and to come away disappointed says it all.

"Overall, 90 minutes' worth, it was probably one of the best performances, or 105 minutes' worth. We dominated the game and played really well, limited what they were doing and were positive ourselves.

"It's just one of those days where it doesn't quite fall for you but we need to take the positives that we did play so well and take that forward.

"It shows how far we have come that when we draw like that we are so disappointed. To think you should have won three games out of three in the league and having that feeling shows where we are at.

"It's obviously disappointing, you never want to finish the game like that, but we are just trying to stay as positive as we can because everyone here saw the way we played and, if we play like that, nine times out of 10 you probably come away with a positive result."