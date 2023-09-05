Mike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

As the summer transfer window closed on Friday, Everton were busy – just not in the way fans hoped.

The departures of Alex Iwobi, Tom Cannon and Neal Maupay meant a squad that was already wafer thin became rice paper thin and only a couple of injuries away from a crisis. Saturday’s bench of only seven players, including two goalkeepers, highlights the very issue.

In isolation, the money recouped for both Iwobi and Cannon reflects well from a business perspective. Alarmingly, not a penny was reinvested on deadline day.

A side lacking creativity didn’t replace our most creative player in Iwobi. It almost beggars belief that such a sale could be sanctioned without an adequate alternative lined up.

This is the stark reality of where the club finds itself financially. Doing a 'buy-now-pay-next-year' deal for Beto further emphasises that point.

Lack of secured stadium funding and suspected cash flow issues means Everton are in a sell-to-survive mode.

The very existence of the club is once again being gambled with, due to gross mismanagement and a disinterested owner.

With Demarai Gray also set to leave the club after apparently being frozen out, the road being mapped out until January appears to be a rocky one.