Tuesday talking point: Be careful what you wish for

Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

Keep the faith / Foxes never quit - whichever saying you want to quote it appears some Leicester fans are finding that difficult, albeit a minority at the moment.

Media talk is of a club in turmoil. The truth is I believe we are a club that is suffering one bad season - but I guess that doesn’t make as good headlines.

So is Brendan Rodgers under pressure? In a way he has become a victim of his own success. He has a great relationship with the owner - just remember the scenes on the pitch post-FA Cup win - but constant speculation about your job goes with being a Premier League manager.

Don’t get me wrong, I am not a fan who wears blue-tinted spectacles. I was shouting loud for Claudio Ranieri to go, but at that time as Premier League champions we were in a relegation battle. As things stand we are not yet in such a battle.

But we should judge our manager when we have a fully-fit squad. We know what he can do when we have that - two fifth-place finishes, an FA Cup and a Community Shield win. This season we have had injuries to nine - yes, nine - defensive players, not to mention midfielders like James Maddison and strikers like Jamie Vardy.

In these post-Covid times our owners have been hit badly with being in the tourism industry so money has been tight, as seen by a lack of purchases in January, but they continue to have the vision to expand the ground and the surroundings.

This time last year Leicester fans were up in arms at the thought of Brendan being poached, but now some of the same fans want him out. We are in the middle of a long-term project. We have good youth players coming through.

Let’s just be careful what we wish for…