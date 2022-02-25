Lawro's predictions: Everton v Man City

Lawro's prediction: 0-3

Everton's relegation worries are already very real. But if Burnley and Newcastle both win earlier on Saturday - which, given their recent form wouldn't be a huge surprise - the Toffees will be in the bottom three for the first time this season by the time this game kicks off.

It doesn't matter how good you are, when you are a team down there and actually in the relegation zone, especially at this stage of the campaign, then that brings pressure and you need a different mentality from your players to deal with it. Some just aren't able to.

It is defensively where Everton's problems lie. They are porous, and a team as good as Manchester City will take full advantage of that.

Everton boss Frank Lampard can try packing his defence, I suppose, but I still don't think they will keep City out.

Taka's prediction: 1-3

I don't understand why Everton have done so badly this season but now Lampard is in charge, I really want him to do well. To us, he is always 'Super Frank'. I think they will survive, but they won't get anything out of City.

