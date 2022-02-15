Wolves 'have a shot at top four' - Sutton

Wolves should be considered serious contenders for the Champions League places, believes former Blackburn and England striker Chris Sutton.

Sunday's 2-0 win at Tottenham - a fourth successive victory on the road - lifted Bruno Lage's side above Spurs into seventh place, just four points off West Ham in fourth.

“They are in top-four contention," insisted Sutton, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"It's a lot to do with how they have played this season but another reason is there are a lot of bang average big clubs who are really making a mess of the race for the top four.

“Wolves have a chance. They had a slow start to the season and they aren’t prolific in the number of goals they score, but they are an excellent team.

“Lage has gone in and he’s taken the team, in many respects, up a level from when Nuno was in charge and they have got a chance. I just wonder whether they have the strength in depth."

Sutton's fellow pundit Micah Richards added: "They haven’t got that expectation to be in that top four so that could just work in their favour."

