Southampton 'moving in the right direction'

Former Southampton defender Francis Benali believes Saints fans "have a lot to look forward to" after an impressive run of results and performances.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side capped a fine week with a well-earned point at Old Trafford on Saturday and Benali is delighted with the run they are on.

"You can really see the belief and confidence in the players at the moment," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Not many teams will be able to say that neither Manchester club has beaten them this season and they are clearly a club moving in the right direction."

Benali also praised on-loan forward Armando Broja but warned Chelsea may wish to keep him when he returns to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

"He is a real handful to play against but you can't help but feel that he'd be a big asset for Chelsea."

