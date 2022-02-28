Sean Dyche says the Burnley fans have been “incredible” and knows their support will be vital in the bid to escape from relegation trouble.

The Clarets have closed to within one point of leaving the bottom three and could leapfrog both Everton and Leeds with victory over Leicester at Turf Moor on Tuesday.

Dyche's side also entertain high-flying Chelsea on Saturday.

“The fans here have been tremendous for a number of years,” he said. “When you think about the percentage of the town that come to watch the games, home and away, it’s incredible really.

“My players know my minimum requirement is maximum effort and the fans respond to that. They realise that the players care and give everything they have.

“It’s not always easy to stick by the players but this fanbase has for a very long time. It allows the players the freedom to play.”

Dyche highlighted the draw with Manchester United earlier this month as an example of the power the supporters wield.

“In the first half, we didn’t reach our levels and Manchester United were very good,” he said. “But the fans cheered us off and in the second half were absolutely amazing. We delivered a very strong second half as a result.”