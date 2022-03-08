Dier backs Kane to break record

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Eric Dier believes Harry Kane will hunt down Alan Shearer and become the Premier League’s record goalscorer.

Kane’s two goals against Everton last night means he has moved ahead of Thierry Henry and the Tottenham striker is now sixth on the all-time list with 176.

The current England captain needs 85 more goals to pip a former one in Shearer.

Following the 5-0 win over the Toffees, his team-mate Dier told BBC Radio 5 Live that he will do it.

"Every season he keeps going," he said. "His consistency is incredible and you think about the amount of times he has been out injured. He has had a few bad ankle injuries, and a hamstring injury, and he is still at that number, which is incredible.

"If I was a betting man I'd bet he is going to break the record - 100%. That consistency and his age. He consistently gets goals and he is a great position to do it."