PSV v Leicester - confirmed team news
- Published
Brendan Rodgers names the same Leicester side that started the goalless draw in the first leg, but there are six changes from the Foxes' Premier League win against Crystal Palace last time out.
Ricardo Pereira, Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans all come in at the back, with James Justin, Caglar Soyuncu and Daniel Amartey making way, while Harvey Barnes, Marc Albrighton and Kelechi Iheanacho start in attack. Patson Daka, Ademola Lookman and Nampalys Mendy drop out.
Here's how we line-up in Eindhoven for tonight's #UECL Quarter-Final second leg 📝#PsvLei pic.twitter.com/Qw4sWn8wq5— Leicester City (@LCFC) April 14, 2022
PSV boss Roger Schmidt has made five changes from the weekend after resting some of his key players in the win over RKC Waalwijk, and two from the side that started the first leg.
The hosts are without exciting English talent Noni Madueke, who is injured, while Olivier Boscagli is the other player replaced, with Jordan Teze and Erick Gutierrez coming in.