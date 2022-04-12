This will be Chelsea’s first-ever game at the Santiago Bernabeu in European competition, with last season’s away game at Real Madrid being played at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. No English side has ever won at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League by more than a single goal, with Real Madrid only losing three of the 12 games overall (W6 D3).

In Thomas Tuchel’s 16 games in charge of Chelsea in the competition, 40% of the goals that they have conceded in the Champions League (4/10) have been scored by Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema. Despite only having played one leg, this is already the most goals Chelsea have conceded in a knockout tie in the competition under Tuchel (3).

No Blues player has been directly involved in more Champions League goals under Tuchel than Christian Pulisic (6 – three goals, three assists).