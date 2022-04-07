If Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag is appointed Manchester United manager as expected, he will pursue the signing of midfielder Ruben Neves from Wolves. (Sun), external

Dutchman Ten Hag also wants 20-year-old Ajax defender Jurrien Timber with him to Old Trafford. (Star), external

PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo has revealed his fondness for Arsenal as he continues to be linked with a host of Premier League clubs, including United and Liverpool. (Goal), external

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba favours a return to Juventus over moving to Paris St-Germain when his deal expires this summer, but the Italian side have doubts over the transfer because of the midfielder's wage demands and age. (Tuttosport - in Italian), external

