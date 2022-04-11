Luke Reddy, BBC Sport

Bruno Guimaraes picked up a young fan as Newcastle celebrated their winner against Wolves and he showed why the Toon Army have taken to him throughout this gritty win.

The 24-year-old - signed for £35m from Lyon in January - showed a little bit of everything on the night.

He completed 90% of his passes, won four tackles - more than any player on the pitch - and drew five fouls.

In many ways his application summed up Newcastle's approach. It was good, honest and robust, without being scintillating. At this stage of a season when relegation is a threat, it was pretty much exactly what you need.

Jonjo Shelvey in midfield offered plenty on the night too, while Allan Saint-Maximin frustrated at times but offered the kind of persistent threat that can eventually grind an opponent down.

And that is what happened here. Wolves cracked, briefly. Newcastle grabbed the chance and then did enough to repel any threat. There was a time earlier in the season when being so resilient looked entirely beyond them.

Manager Eddie Howe has given them enough to stay in the Premier League it seems.

Guimaraes is one of his additions. He looks set to flourish and might just continue putting smiles on faces.