Katie Stafford, BBC Sport

Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from the Toffees boss:

Donny van de Beek will miss Sunday's derby because of a small groin injury, while Andre Gomes will also be missing.

On his first Merseyside derby, he said: "It’s a huge fixture and I’m very proud to be going up in a football game of this size. I know what will be coming."

He described Salomon Rondon as a "smart, experienced" player and added: "I know what he can bring and he brought it the other night."

On facing Liverpool, he said: "We have to fight to the last minute, no matter what. There won’t be time on the ball, so you have to be brave, accept it and play."

He says he doesn't know whether Dominic Calvert-Lewin will return this season and described his recent run of injuries as "bad luck".

On Burnley closing the gap on them to one point, he said: "We can’t gauge our mindset around other results because you have to expect other teams to win games. Unless you’re mathematically safe then you’re fighting."

