Leicester v Roma: Confirmed team news
- Published
Jamie Vardy returns to Leicester's starting line-up for the first time since 5 March, having come off the bench against Aston Villa on Saturday.
He is one of four changes for the Foxes, with Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans and Marc Albrighton also coming into the side.
James Justin, Caglar Soyuncu and Nampalys Mendy drop out.
Leciester XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Fofana, Evans, Castagne, Tielemans, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Lookman, Vardy.
Jose Mourinho makes two changes to the Roma side beaten by Inter last time out, with Bryan Cristante and Nicolo Zaniolo returning in place of Sergio Oliveira and Stephan El Shaarawy.
Roma XI: Rui Patricio, Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Cristante, Mkhitaryan, Karsdrop, Abraham, Zaniolo.