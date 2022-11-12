J﻿ess Anderson, BBC Sport

Four wins in their last five with three of those coming on the road seems to have put Leicester's bleak start to the season well and truly behind them.

After winning just one of their first 10 this season the Foxes have gone on to win four of their last five games and shot themselves up to 12th in the table before the break for the World Cup.

J﻿ames Maddison's opener after eight minutes was his seventh goal this season and his contribution to this team can not be understated, particularly now that it has been recognised with a call-up to England's World Cup squad.

E﻿ngland fans may have had their hearts in their mouths when Maddison came off after 25 minutes with a leg injury but Brendan Rodgers confirmed it was simply a "precautionary" measure for the forward.

H﻿arvey Barnes, who has scored in all five of Leicester's victories this season, slotted home from a counter-attack to double the Foxes lead.

B﻿ut it was in defence that Leicester were perhaps most impressive as the centre-back partnership of Daniel Amartey and Wout Faes stood resolute against a decent West Ham performance.