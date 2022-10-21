'Beale loss was key for Gerrard'
Former Aston Villa midfielder Ian Taylor has given his view on Steven Gerrard's sacking to BBC Radio 5 Live: "From a personal point of view it is really disappointing. I was over the moon when Gerrard came into the cub. I thought he was the right kind of name we needed to attract good players.
"He has had a bit of bad luck, most of the players he brought in are all injured. And he's not been able to progress things.
"I think a lot is put into the team you have around you. Losing Michael Beale to QPR maybe had a factor in that. He was with him at Rangers. I think losing him was a big deal.
"It's a tricky one now on who takes his place. There aren't that many managers out there. Some big names have been banded about but would they come to Aston Villa?
"Managers want time. We thought we could give Gerrard time but if the results aren't going your way, you don't get it do you? Realistically you don't get it.
"You'd want someone in as quickly as possible but you want to make the right decision too, which often takes time. It's a case now of trying to get through the coming games and through this time we're having at the moment."