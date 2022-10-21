Former Aston Villa midfielder Ian Taylor has given his view on Steven Gerrard's sacking to BBC Radio 5 Live: "F﻿rom a personal point of view it is really disappointing. I was over the moon when Gerrard came into the cub. I thought he was the right kind of name we needed to attract good players.

"H﻿e has had a bit of bad luck, most of the players he brought in are all injured. And he's not been able to progress things.

"I﻿ think a lot is put into the team you have around you. Losing Michael Beale to QPR maybe had a factor in that. He was with him at Rangers. I think losing him was a big deal.

"I﻿t's a tricky one now on who takes his place. There aren't that many managers out there. Some big names have been banded about but would they come to Aston Villa?

"M﻿anagers want time. We thought we could give Gerrard time but if the results aren't going your way, you don't get it do you? Realistically you don't get it.

"Y﻿ou'd want someone in as quickly as possible but you want to make the right decision too, which often takes time. It's a case now of trying to get through the coming games and through this time we're having at the moment."