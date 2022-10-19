Aberdeen are unbeaten in 14 meetings with Partick Thistle, winning 11 of them, since a 3-1 Premiership defeat in Glasgow in February 2014.

Thistle are without a win at Pittodrie in 10 meetings since a 1-0 top-flight success in February 2003, losing the latest four and scoring once in their most recent nine visits.

Aberdeen last reached the semi-finals in 2018, when they went on to lose in the final to Celtic, while Thistle last reached the last four in 1975, also losing to Celtic.