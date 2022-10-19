A﻿berdeen v Partick Thistle: Pick of the stats

  • Aberdeen are unbeaten in 14 meetings with Partick Thistle, winning 11 of them, since a 3-1 Premiership defeat in Glasgow in February 2014.

  • Thistle are without a win at Pittodrie in 10 meetings since a 1-0 top-flight success in February 2003, losing the latest four and scoring once in their most recent nine visits.

  • Aberdeen last reached the semi-finals in 2018, when they went on to lose in the final to Celtic, while Thistle last reached the last four in 1975, also losing to Celtic.

  • Thistle have lifted the League Cup once - beating Celtic in the 1971 final - while Aberdeen have won it six times, the latest in 2014.

SNS