Ola-Adebomi signs 'special' first pro Palace contract
- Published
Skip twitter post
Proud moment for me and my family signing my first professional contract @CPFC 🔴🔵 I would like to thank everyone that’s contributed along the way to make this possible. Hard work continues! #GIG pic.twitter.com/SkSEZNEF9g— Ademola ola-Adebomi (@AdebomiDemola) April 8, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post
Under-18s forward Ademola Ola-Adebomi has signed his first professional contract with Crystal Palace.
The 18-year-old joined the Eagles in 2012 and has progressed through the youth ranks. He has had an impressive season, with 14 goals in 22 appearances for Rob Quinn’s side.
After announcing the signing, chairman Steve Parish said: "Ademola has been with this club for a decade, which makes today’s announcement all the more special."