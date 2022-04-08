Under-18s forward Ademola Ola-Adebomi has signed his first professional contract with Crystal Palace.

The 18-year-old joined the Eagles in 2012 and has progressed through the youth ranks. He has had an impressive season, with 14 goals in 22 appearances for Rob Quinn’s side.

After announcing the signing, chairman Steve Parish said: "Ademola has been with this club for a decade, which makes today’s announcement all the more special."