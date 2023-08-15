'Insipid' display poses questions for management duo

Greg Playfair, OorWeeChat podcast, external

Hearts fans can be forgiven for having a sense of deja vu on Sunday, as an insipid display saw Hearts fail to produce any real moments of quality in the 0-0 stalemate with Kilmarnock.

It was a throwback to Craig Levein or Robbie Neilson’s latter days in charge - we looked devoid of ideas against a typically well-drilled Derek McInnes team and our attacking threats were nullified throughout. I think one of the main issues from Sunday was how we lined up centrally.

It’s amazing to think that in August 2023, our best central midfielder is arguably still Peter Haring. I have nothing against big Pete, but I think we’ve tried to replace him every transfer window.

I thought Haring had a decent game against Kilmarnock but I felt sorry that he was paired with Cammy Devlin. Both players are physically different but effectively serve the same purpose in the side - they are disrupters whose job is to break up play and give the ball to the more creatively minded.

The main issue with Devlin for me is that he is seems to be guaranteed a yellow card in a game and when he does pick up the caution, he is then anonymous, and that was the case here.

Robbie Neilson knew well that he couldn’t play that pairing – hence last summer’s signings of Kiomourtzoglou, Grant and Snodgrass - and we can only hope that Frankie McAvoy and Steven Naismith don’t make that mistake again.

Looking at the positives though, that’s two consecutive clean sheets in the league; we didn't achieve our second shut-out until January last season. Frankie Kent deserves the praise for helping us look more solid at the back, especially at set-pieces. By no means are we impenetrable, but it’s a step in the right direction.

I also thought our substitutes made a positive impression with Liam Boyce, Aidan Denholm and Kenneth Vargas injecting some much-needed energy in the closing stages of the game. I would expect that all three will feature in some capacity on Thursday against Rosenborg, in a game which shouldn’t be too dissimilar to Kilmarnock.

I would expect the Norwegians to camp in with two banks of four, and look to hit us on the counter. With that in mind, I’d be looking to our more experienced players to help us get over the line and achieve the win.

One man that will be important in this game is our captain and talisman Lawrence Shankland, who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but frankly I would be amazed if he ends up over there.

I feel that the English Championship is a more realistic shout, and if any transfer offer does materialise then we are quite right to ask for a premium fee, given he is our best goal-scorer since John Robertson, and his goals might be the difference in the race to finish third and help us attain the riches of European group stage football.

Here's hoping Shankland puts all this noise to one side on Thursday and helps us progress to the play-off round of the Europa Conference League qualifiers.