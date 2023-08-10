Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

Tottenham agreeing a deal in principle to sell Harry Kane to Bayern Munich was not the headline I would like to see days before the start of the new season.

Apparently, it’s now up to him to decide what he wants to do.

If he goes to Germany, he has the chance to play in the Champions League and has the possibility of winning trophies.

If he stays with Spurs, there are still two options: leave as a free agent next summer or negotiate a new contract.

He has given his all to our club so, while I would be heartbroken if he left, I wouldn’t blame him at all. It will be a massive loss without a doubt. He means so much to the fans and I’d like to think he means a lot to his team-mates too.

It would be interesting to see if Richarlison can somewhat fill the gap he leaves, what it means for Son Heung-min and his goal tally - and we can only dream about the partnership that could have been with James Maddison.

I feel for Ange Postecoglou, coming into a team that already needed a lot of sorting out to then potentially lose a star player just before the opening game.

It can’t be easy planning for a season ahead, but then again I’d like to hope he had a couple of contingency plans for all eventualities.

We should be using the money we get to invest in our defence and make sensible decisions, but that hasn’t always been the case...