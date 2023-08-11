Tom Mitchell, from the Rule the Roost podcast, told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "I think it would be a strange move for him, personally. All respect to Bayern, they're an outstanding football institution and they're always going to be there challenging for the Champions League in a way Spurs can't on a consistent basis.

"If he went to Bayern and won the Bundesliga there, fans of other clubs would say, 'he could only win in a farmer's league' or 'he's only winning in a league that only one team can win'. He's so polarising among the fans of other clubs apart from Spurs.

"There's one club that absolutely worships the ground he walks on with fans that will love him wholeheartedly, and that's Spurs. I don't think he'll get that anywhere else."

Flav Bateman, from the Fighting Cock podcast, added: "In terms of what he's given on the pitch, he's the best player I've ever seen and probably will be the best player Spurs have had in our lifetime."

