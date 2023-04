Manchester United are interested in signing Netherlands and Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, 22, and are prepared to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot. (Mail), external

Manchester United and Newcastle United are interested in 21-year-old Sporting Lisbon and Portugal defender Goncalo Inacio. (Football Insider), external

