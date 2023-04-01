Kilmarnock 2-1 Hearts: What did the manager say

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson tells Sportsound: "It obviously wasn't good enough. We start the game very well but we didn't show the resilience and fight to play the way we were. It's hugely disappointing, we brought a brilliant fan base here who were great throughout the game,

"It's the same story as two weeks ago when we didn't do enough to win the game.

"You can talk the talk but the only way we can get out of this rut that we're in, is to work hard, show physicality and aggression, and do the basics well. I felt today, there were too many periods where we didn't.

"[The fans] have got every right to be angry, we're angry as well. Today, we didn't perform well enough.

"We have to keep fighting. This football club has fought through so many difficult periods. It's important we stick together, and keep giving everything for the club."