St Mirren 3-0 Livingston: What the manager said

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson said: “We usually sit off teams but if you sit off Livingston they put balls into areas that hurt you. Credit to the players, they made a tremendous start to the game.

"When you go three up it's about seeing the game out and I thought we managed it very well. There are never any questions about out hunger or desire, we maybe just don't take our chances.

"We scored two penalties, but you have to get the ball into the area to win them. Always hard to ask for that same performance in the second half. It was an importance game for us and the next three are vital as well.

"We're always in games; very, very good defensively, balls in area, but we maybe missed that killer instinct at times. Someone needed to show composure and that's what Tony [Watt] gives us.

"Huge credit to that group of players. They're a fantastic group, no egos, and fantastic staff. We mustn't get too carried away, we go to Hearts in confident mood."