W﻿ill Faulks, Chelsea News, external

Chelsea's pursuit of a new head coach is now moving very quickly and it seems likely Mauricio Pochettino will soon be announced as the man to take over from Frank Lampard in the summer.

Julian Nagelsmann pulled out and Luis Enrique did not seem to impress, leaving Pochettino as the last man standing from the three main candidates.

One question that remains is: why was an interim needed at all, given that none of them were employed at the time of Graham Potter's sacking?

Perhaps it was just to insulate any new appointment from the wreckage of this disaster season, but it also feels like a deliberate demonstration by the owners to show they are putting serious time and thought into this decision after having been seen as rushing into the appointment of Potter back in September.

If it has been done for appearances sake, I'm not sure it was worth it.

If they had bitten the bullet and sacked Potter during the March international break, which was clearly the right moment, they could have had Pochettino in place in time to really get to know the squad before the summer - and perhaps even get us on a run of good results.