Semi-final the comeback target for Rangers' Goldson

Rangers hope to have Connor Goldson back from injury for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic on 30 April, says manager Michael Beale.

The centre-back remains sidelined with the hip flexor problem that kept him out of last weekend's league defeat at Celtic Park.

Joining Goldson on the injury list for Saturday's home game with St Mirren are winger Ryan Kent, midfielder Ryan Jack, attacker Scott Wright, striker Antonio Colak and left-back Ridvan Yilmaz.

"Connor has a possibility of playing next weekend but we have an eye on the Scottish Cup semi-final for him," said Beale.

"Ryan Kent had an awkward landing right at the end of the Celtic game and has quite a lot of bruising around it and has not been able to come back to training this week, so we just need to assess where that is the early part of next week.

"Ridvan will be back, Antonio has a slight problem with his calf, Jacko opened his knee out yesterday but we don't think it is anything major there."