Kilmarnock 1-1 St Johnstone: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

A worrying performance in the first-half, but much improved in the second. Ultimately, St Johnstone have escaped Rugby Park with a point and Callum Davidson will, with hindsight, be delighted with that.

They started really poorly, and looked incredibly fragile from set-pieces - playing perfectly into Kilmarnock's hands.

Zak Rudden and David Wotherspoon made a big difference, with Rudden adding mobility to Saints' forward line. Davidson's next selection will be interesting - who partners Stevie May up front, with Nicky Clark out for the season?