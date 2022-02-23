Harry Tizard, The Saints Score podcast, external

Winning four of their last eight games, and losing just once in the process, Southampton have stormed up the table.

Sitting in 10th, just one point behind this season's Premier League fast starters Brighton, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men now sit eight points away from seventh and have an outside chance of European qualification.

After starting the campaign in disappointing fashion, taking eight games to register their first victory, many put the Saints' upturn in results down to the form of Armando Broja, James Ward-Prowse, and Mohammed Salisu, to name just a few. Few have Fraser Forster near the top of their list.

But after coming into the side on 26 December for Southampton’s 3-2 win at West Ham, with Alex McCarthy injured and Willy Caballero firmly a back-up option, the England international hasn’t looked back.

Despite only keeping one clean sheet, in the recent victory against Everton, the former Celtic goalkeeper made crucial stops against Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham to help his side earn unlikely points.

His run of form should see him complete the season between the sticks, but the Southampton hierarchy should look elsewhere beyond the current campaign.

With the contracts of all four senior goalkeepers expiring at the end of the season, Hasenhuttl should look to start afresh and dip into the transfer market for a new number one.

At 33 and coming to the end of a five-year contract, the Saints should be seeking a long-term replacement for Forster, and not be tempted into giving him a fresh deal.

He is one of the highest earners at the club and Southampton should look at cheaper options such as West Brom's England keeper Sam Johnstone or Caoimhin Kelleher, currently number two to Alisson at Liverpool.