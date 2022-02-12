Norwich 0-4 Man City: Guardiola reaction

Pep Guardiola speaking to Match of the Day: "Important is the way we played - our behaviour and concentration was good, all the time it looks easy but it is difficult to do our job and we did it again.

"We start with the front foot the second half and it helped us a lot to score in the first minuntes, we created a lot of chances today. Norwich were in their best moment of the season, our fans came here five or six hours by car or train and I am very happy we could win for them."

On Raheem Sterling: "For his confidence it will be massive, the first goal is brilliant, when Raheem executes without thinking he is excellent.

"I am so happy for him because strikers need to score for confidence for the next games. The second goal was a good cross, Ruben (Dias) was brilliant and was there but in general he (Sterling) was active and made good touches."