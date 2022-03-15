Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Thrashed by Aston Villa, unfortunate against Newcastle, and lacklustre versus Watford, Southampton’s good run of form came to a crashing halt in the space of nine days.

Losing three consecutive league games for the first time this season, as well as trebling our defeats at St Mary's Stadium in the past two matches, the slim chance of moving into the European places in the Premier League has all but vanished.

A damning indictment doesn’t necessarily seem fair on a Southampton side sat 10th in the league, with many neutral fans expecting to see the Saints battle relegation during the 2021-22 campaign after losing Danny Ings, Ryan Bertrand and Jannik Vestergaard.

However, given Saints dropped from first to 15th last campaign, there is a concern the season will have an unenthralling ending, with a top-half finish now in the balance rather than a certainty.

Despite this, most fans will excuse the disappointing recent defeats if Ralph Hasenhuttl can lead his side into the FA Cup semi-finals.

Handed one of the toughest quarter-final draws, with Southampton pitted against league leaders and current champions Manchester City, supporters will still expect the Saints to be competitive in the tie until the final whistle.