Steven Gerrard says a win at Brighton on Saturday would be "the medicine we need right now," following two successive defeats by Newcastle and Watford.

"Brighton gives us the opportunity to bounce back.

"A good win here is the medicine we need right now – it’s been a tough couple of weeks in terms of results."

On their form, he added: "We had a really strong consistent start and we were probably punching above our weight to what people were expecting.

"That tells me that we have the basis and potential of a really good team and squad of players.

"The character and personality of players after the last couple of results has been what I wanted to see."

Despite sitting in 13th place, Gerrard is optimistic that his side can still finish within the top 10, but says there's no complacency in their positioning.

"We move forward and we have to persevere.

"I knew coming into this job it was going to take time to get right but what I would say about my players is that everyone is trying to pull in the right direction to change results."