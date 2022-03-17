Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool: Pick of the stats

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota has scored six goals in his last five appearances against Arsenal in all competitions, while no visiting player has scored more away goals in all competitions at the Emirates than Jota (5 – level with Jamie Vardy).

Arsenal have won only one of their last 18 Premier League games against teams starting the day in the top two positions of the table (D3 L14), losing four of their last five such games.

Jurgen Klopp (10 wins in 18 games) is the second Liverpool manager to win 10+ games against Arsenal in all competitions after Bill Shankly (11 wins in 28 games).