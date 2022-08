Aston Villa have paid tribute to their former winger Dave Rudge, who has passed away at the age of 74.

Rudge made his debut for Villa in a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at Highbury in 1966 after joining the club from school and graduating from the youth ranks.

He made a total of 60 appearances in claret and blue, scoring 10 goals.

In a statement, Villa said: "The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Dave's family and friends."