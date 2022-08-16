We asked you for your thoughts on Diego Carlos suffering a ruptured Achilles at the weekend and what this means for Steven Gerrard's side.

Here are some of your replies:

Roy: The injury to Carlos is a big blow and they must recruit another centre-back quickly. Chambers has looked solid in every game he's played and could partner Mings or Konsa, but another injury or suspension and Gerrard will be running out of options at the back.

Paul: I feel for the guy. We'll now have to wait a while to see if he recovers sufficiently enough to fulfil his potential. In the meantime, it may do Gerrard a favour in deciding on his best back four, especially as Hause is training again.

Rod: So sad for Carlos. We’ve had little time to see how he blended into the back four. Mings, who I have criticised previously, showed how good a player he can be when he is confident. I’m not a great fan of Konsa but Chambers and Mings as a central pair would be good. We can’t afford any more injuries to our central defenders though.