Toney gets first England call-up
- Published
Ivan Toney's outstanding start to the season has been rewarded with a call-up to the England squad for the Nations League international next week.
Toney scored a hat-trick in his last game against Leeds and already has five goals and two assists in six Premier League matches this campaign.
The 26-year-old is the only uncapped player in Southgate's squad for the games against Italy and Germany.
England are bottom of Nations League Group D1 after four games and this is the last chance for players to impress Southgate before he announces his squad for the World Cup.
🦁 @IvanToney24 🤝 @England— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 15, 2022
Huge congratulations to Ivan on his first #ThreeLions call-up 👊#BrentfordFC
