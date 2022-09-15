I﻿van Toney's outstanding start to the season has been rewarded with a call-up to the England squad for the Nations League international next week.

T﻿oney scored a hat-trick in his last game against Leeds and already has five goals and two assists in six Premier League matches this campaign.

T﻿he 26-year-old is the only uncapped player in Southgate's squad for the games against Italy and Germany.

E﻿ngland are bottom of Nations League Group D1 after four games and this is the last chance for players to impress Southgate before he announces his squad for the World Cup.