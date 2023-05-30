Buddies braced for bids ahead of interesting summer

Craig Devine, Misery Hunters Podcast, external

St Mirren may have found their scant European dreams in tatters following the culmination of Wednesday evening’s penultimate round of Premiership fixtures, but Stephen Robinson’s men can hold their heads up high after delivering a top six finish for the first time in almost 40 years.

Despite the Buddies season ending with a disappointing 3-0 defeat at home to Rangers on Saturday, even the most dissenting of Saints fans would be hard pressed to find too many negatives to grumble about when looking back at the season as a whole.

In a campaign with several standout performers, the biggest challenge on the horizon for Robinson and head of recruitment Martin Foyle will be trying to cling on to some of them. Top scorer Mark O’Hara, who unanimously swept the board at last night’s Player of the Year awards dinner will have no shortage of suitors, as will World Cup hero Keanu Baccus and fellow Aussie Ryan Strain.

A Chick Young exclusive began circulating prior to Saturday’s kick-off indicating the mercurial Curtis Main had agreed a new contract. Uncharacteristically for a Chick Young exclusive, fans hopes were very quickly dashed as Stephen Robinson revealed a lucrative offer elsewhere is almost certain to prise the bald Adonis away from Paisley.

Defender Charles Dunne has also had a contract offer outstanding for a number of weeks which is likely to go unsigned, but early indications are that Richard Taylor might be the man to step in to fill that void.

Whatever transpires, it’s set to be an interesting summer where any wishes of maintaining continuity within the squad will be well and truly tested if a big money bid lands on the table.