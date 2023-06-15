You've already seen Aston Villa's opening fixtures for the 2023-24 season and if you haven't they are here.

Villa travel to Liverpool on 2 September, on the eve of the campaign's first international break, and go to Chelsea on 23 September.

Unai Emery's side travel to neighbours Wolves on 7 October, with the return fixture at Villa Park on 30 March.

Champions Manchester City and last season's runners-up Arsenal visit Villa on 5 and 9 December respectively, while on Boxing Day it's set to be a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

They end with games against Brighton (a), Liverpool (h) and Crystal Palace (a).

