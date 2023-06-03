Celtic 3-1 Inverness CT: What did the manager say

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou told BBC Scotland: "I'm very proud. It's been an extraordinary season by the boys. We caught people by surprise last year. It's always hard defending things. The challenge was, 'can we be better this year and we push on?'

"We've won the trophy that alluded us last year, so it feels great, it's the last day of the season. It's an occasion and it was nice to finish it off that way.

"It's bizarre. When you think about it, it is pretty relentless. When you play for one of the big clubs, you want that expectation. That's why you come, you want to embrace it. When it's gone, you crave it. You want to be in the position to win things.

"That does come with a great responsibility but I've loved every minute of the way the group has embraced it. It's easy for me as the manager to say that, but it's the players are the ones who have to perform every week under that pressure.

"We want to be relentless in every way. That's our mantra from day one. I see it every day in training. It's a great group led brilliantly by Callum [McGregor] and the other senior boys. They go down as history-makers now.

"You always get an underdog story. There's always a bit of anxiety and we were a bit nervous at times. We were trying to overdo things, not keeping it simple. Credit to the lads, they always find a way of getting it done.

[On his future] "I'm going to be a little bit selfish. People around me have all worked hard to enjoy this moment, so that's what I'm going to do. I will enjoy it for as long as I can before people drag me away to talk about other things."