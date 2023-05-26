Butcher's 'nasty' injury has Motherwell fretting

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell hopes Calum Butcher isn't facing a lengthy lay-off with the "nasty" foot injury he suffered on Livingston's artificial pitch.

The defender was forced off during Wednesday night's 1-1 draw and Motherwell are anxiously awaiting scan results.

"Calum went to plant his foot on the pitch," said Kettlewell. "I'm not so sure that we would have had the issue if it was on that surface out there (Fir Park).

"It's an awkward one, I don't think there is much give in the artificial turf as we all know and he felt a pop in his foot. It was so innocuous in terms of putting your foot down.

"We just hope the significance of the injury isn't too bad. It's a real frustration because he has been excellent for us, absolutely outstanding.

"We are disappointed but I would hope it's not too long a period that he is out.

"It is a frustration when you see a centre-back going to jump for the ball and his foot sticks in the surface and he ends up with what looks like a pretty nasty injury."