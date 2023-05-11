J﻿ordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Back in April, Jurgen Klopp said nothing is 'set in stone' regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold's new hybrid right-back/central midfield position.

Since the 24-year-old was given the freedom to move into central positions when Liverpool are on the ball, the Reds have notched six consecutive Premier League wins and are catching Newcastle United and Manchester United in the race for the top four.

But what will happen next season?

Surely Klopp will not return Trent to a conventional attacking full-back role. Simply, he doesn't want to the do the defensive work required and it's a waste of the brilliance he's now consistently showing in midfield.

The issue though is the area Trent vacates when Liverpool have possession gives Ibrahima Konate an awful lot of work to do. There's a feeling better sides and world-class wingers will feast in this area on the turnover.

So, perhaps Liverpool need to bite the bullet, sign an elite right-back and give Trent full responsibility in the midfield double-pivot.

With an anchorman alongside him, someone who can track runners and disrupt play, Trent will have the licence and space to create. His passing is as good as any player in Europe. He's had enough of the right-back role. He's been a liability there at times this season. Klopp should play him as a full-time midfielder, and he'll likely end up there for England as well.

