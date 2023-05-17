'It's human nature to have a drop off but history repeats itself for Celtic fringe players'

Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland

Amid all the hype and fury surrounding Celtic’s 3-0 derby defeat at Ibrox, something has been lost or forgotten. It’s not the first time the Parkhead fringe players have blown the chance to impress.

St Mirren in September, anyone? The rotation that day ended with the champions’ only other domestic defeat this season. I seem to remember Ange Postecoglou admitting he may have got the team wrong that day too...

The starting line-up back then in Paisley included Moritz Jenz, Stephen Welsh and Anthony Ralston in the back four, with David Turnbull and Aaron Mooy in midfield, the latter making his first league start since joining in the summer. For various reasons, there was no Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Jota, Reo Hatate or Matt O’Riley in the starting eleven.

It was Celtic’s worst performance of the season up to that point, and the only time a Scottish side beat them until last weekend. The similarities are striking. No Carter-Vickers, Alistair Johnston or Greg Taylor in the back four at Ibrox. Players’ player of the year Kyogo Furuhashi on the bench alongside the tireless Daizen Maeda.

Same number of key players out, same result – the tamest of defeats.

There’s one key difference between the two matches, of course. The loss to St Mirren mattered, coming early in the white-hot heat of what was then a title race, just seven games into the season. Lesson learned for Postecoglou.

From that point on, all the key men started for Celtic when they were fit and available until the Scottish Premiership and League Cup were won, and the Scottish Cup final had been reached. Postecoglou knew then who he could, and couldn’t, rely on to keep the plates spinning on all three fronts. That sobering Saints defeat propelled Celtic on to a period of domestic dominance only broken when the mountain had been climbed, and the summit safely attained.

Is there such a thing as a meaningless derby? Absolutely there is, when it’s only meaningful to one side. Defeat at Ibrox for Celtic would have zero consequence, other than for some of the players involved. Once the title had been retained at Tynecastle the week before, there was only one significant date left in Celtic’s calendar: 3 June, Scottish Cup final day. Inverness at Hampden with a treble on the line. That’s why Carter-Vickers postponed his knee surgery until the semi-final against Rangers was taken care of. That’s why Taylor was allowed to warm the Ibrox bench alongside Kyogo and Maeda.

I know everyone hates a smarty, but popularity contests were never my thing anyway. In this very column recently I predicted Celtic’s ‘we never stop’ motto was about to get the severest of tests. When you’ve achieved what you set out to do, regardless of what level you’re operating at, there’s always a drop-off. It’s human nature.

However unpalatable for those whose spectacles are tinted green and white, the last derby of the season was a match Celtic were prepared to lose for the sake of experiment. Could Starfelt and Kobayashi anchor a defence in hostile environment of a big game? Can young Oh Hyeon-Gyu be relied upon as an able deputy to Furuhashi? Is Alexandro Bernabei a solid and reliable full-back?

Ange Postecoglou got answers to all those questions, just not the ones he was hoping for. Which in itself serves a valuable purpose. The Celtic first-picks put everyone in Scotland to the sword and comfortably defended their title with four games to spare. The non-first picks helped, of course, with in-game changes and cameo roles late on in games. What was evident in September has been reinforced in May... some of them have quite a way to go until they’re putting proper pressure on the man who has their jersey.

The pain of Paisley and Ibrox will likely be put to good use. Those who failed to impress will now have to work even harder to get another chance. The Celtic ‘second-string’ isn’t as strong as the manager would like. The bad news for them is that Postecoglou heads to the summer transfer market in a position of great strength.

Progress for him will be developing a squad which can make a bigger impression in the Champions League, where he’s yet to savour victory, which means breaking into his first team will be an even more difficult prospect for the fringe men when next season kicks off.