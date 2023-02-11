Arsenal 1-1 Brentford - analysis

BBC Sport's Gary Rose: "With no wins in their last three games in all competitions it is fair to say Premier League leaders Arsenal are having a little wobble.

"When Leandro Trossard's goal went in, the Gunners were going eight clear at the top of the table but this draw means their lead could be just three points if Manchester City beat Aston Villa tomorrow - huge with City the next to head to Arsenal on Wednesday.

"But in many ways, this perhaps should be viewed as a good point for the Gunners. Brentford have been excellent this season and have beaten Manchester City and Tottenham. They are certainly no pushovers."