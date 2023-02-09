Former Premier League midfielder Charlie Adam says Manchester United will feel like they have a new player back in Jadon Sancho after his goal against Leeds on Wednesday.

Sancho scored his first Premier League goal since September as United came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 against managerless Leeds at Old Trafford.

Adam told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "I think it’s massive for Sancho coming back in.

"There was huge pressure on the kid, coming from Dortmund for a big transfer fee. He did really well there but it’s a different dynamic coming to Manchester United. This is a huge football club.

"The demands are much bigger than they are at Dortmund and maybe the style that was played last season didn’t suit Sancho. United have to look after the player and what’s best for him and hopefully he’s come back in a better way.

"The goal tonight will definitely give him a lift from now until the end of the season and they will feel like they have got a new player back. This might just be the moment that clicks his season."

Don Hutchison said United will reap the rewards of the way Erik ten Hag handled Sancho's situation earlier in the season.

The former Scotland international said: "That’s where the first-class management of Erik ten Hag has come into play in terms of being a one-on-one person for Sancho to lean on.

"It just shows that Ten Hag is very hard because he won the battle with Marcus Rashford when he was late for a meeting and he won the chess match with Cristiano Ronaldo, but at the same time, to me he comes across like a really fair manager.

"He’s wise enough to take the player out of the firing line. Then you get the benefits of that and you see a player that wants to come back, looks sharp and has an appetite for the game again."

