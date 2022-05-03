Tuesday talking point: Spurs are on the brink of European football, but...

Matt Burns, The Boy Hotspur, external

I have found myself, over recent weeks, using the phrase ‘we’re like a dog chasing cars' with increasing frequency.

Bill Nicholson famously remarked ‘"if we’re not in Europe… we’re nothing" and as a fan who watched us lift the Uefa Cup in 1984 I’ve mixed emotions.

European football can be wonderful, but it can also be a cruel mistress.

Our last foray, that time in the Europa Conference League, was a frankly humiliating experience, where blushes were eventually spared as we were fittingly ousted by Uefa by means of a forfeit during the pandemic.

Have Spurs improved since that farce? Not really.

The modest improvements aren’t enough.

Tottenham still wouldn’t be able to cope with two games in a week, and our current league form is artificially buoyant thanks to beating teams in free-fall.

Antonio Conte needs more help before he will be ready to lead the Lilywhites back under continental lights.