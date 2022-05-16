Rob Gurney, BBC Radio WM

Frustration is a word that tends to feature all too regularly in Steven Gerrard’s vocabulary since taking over at Aston Villa - and it was virtually the first word to pass his lips when I spoke to him afterwards.

It’s true that they created more than enough opportunities to win the game, but Emi Martinez also made crucial saves at vital times, so Villa by no means had it all their own way.

Philippe Coutinho seemed to be trying too hard to make an impact, after tying up his permanent move to Villa Park a few days earlier, but Danny Ings could, and should, have had a couple of goals by half-time.

After spurning those opportunities, however, irritant-in-chief Wilfried Zaha may well have given Palace the advantage - and, if he’d stopped trying to referee the game himself and goad the home fans, then he might have had a more telling influence.

John McGinn, playing on the left of Villa’s midfield three, was the pass-picker, the defence-splitter, and but for the profligacy of others, could well have had an assist or two to his name.

But on the day that Villa were lauding their greatest ever team – the 1982 European Cup winners – the result, if not the overall performance, gave the powers that be an indication of just how much investment, not withstanding Coutinho’s arrival, is still needed, to have them mentioned in the same breath as those juggernauts now ploughing relentlessly on in the higher echelons of the Premier League, while Villa’s “class of 2022” seem destined for another mid-table, but bottom-half finish.

A huge summer beckons for Gerrard and co.