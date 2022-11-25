B﻿eale to be given permission to speak to Rangers - gossip

Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale will be given permission to speak to Rangers in the next 24 hours. (Sun)

Championship side QPR are expecting manager Beale to leave the club to take over as the new boss of Rangers. (Talksport)

Rangers are considering alternatives to Beale with the board holding back on an approach for the QPR boss. (Record)

Mark Warburton, who managed Rangers and QPR, would not expect Beale to turn down a move to Ibrox. (Express)

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson urges Beale not to be a 'yes man' if he is appointed Ibrox manager. (Record)

Ally McCoist, the ex-Rangers player and manager, believes Sean Dyche would be a safer option as Ibrox boss. (Express)

Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi is in the last stage of his recovery from injury, says his father. (Record)

SNS

Michael Beale is being heavily linked with the Rangers job