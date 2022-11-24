Kilmarnock have reassured supporters that they are working to ensure the supply of replica kits will not be affected by the club’s supply partner Elite Sports Group going into administration.

Elite Sports Group is the exclusive brand partner of Hummel in the UK.

A Killie statement said:, external "Having regained full control of retail operations in 2019, the Killie Superstore and online shop will remain fully functional.

"However, it is anticipated that the scheduled delivery of playing kits and traning wear may be affected.

"Elite Sports Group is a separate company to Hummel, and the club is actively working alongside the appointed administrators to ensure that stock is secured in time to meet the demands of the festive period."