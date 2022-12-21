Eddie Howe is looking forward to “a special game” in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after guiding Newcastle past his former club Bournemouth at St James’ Park.

The Magpies - 1-0 winners on the night - have not won a domestic trophy since 1955 and, although Howe stresses the league takes priority, he is delighted to be in the last eight.

“I’ve been there a couple of times with Bournemouth but never got past the quarter-final stage,” he said. “They are special games.

“You’re going into the business end of the competition and are only a couple of big wins away from hopefully an incredible experience.

“But you can only take it game by game and I don’t know who we’re going to play yet. We’ll look forward to the next round when it comes.”