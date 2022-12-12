Chelsea boss Graham Potter praised Omari Hutchinson who impressed in the 1-0 friendly defeat to Aston Villa in Dubai.

Hutchinson hit the woodwork against their Premier League rivals and was a constant danger to the Villa backline.

"He was really good, dangerous and asked a question all the time," said Potter. "Throughout the game he showed his quality but he wasn’t the only one.

"It was a spirited performance with a lot of young players so it was good."

Chelsea's first competitive match back will be against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, 27 December (17:30 GMT).