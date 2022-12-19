'McGregor is a top four Premier League player'

Livingston manager David Martindale believes that Celtic captain Callum McGregor is good enough to play for a top four side in England.

Livingston face Celtic on Wednesday, and when asked about the league leaders' strengths, Martindale was quick to point out McGregor.

"They’ve definitely got one of, if not the best midfielder in the league in Callum McGregor," he said. "For me, he is a top four, top six Premier League player, that’s how highly I rate him. He’s a fantastic captain and a fantastic player."

Martindale also praised the impact of his opposite number Ange Postecoglou at Celtic.

“I think [Celtic] are a good bit ahead of the rest of us at this moment in time," Martindale added. "Ange grew last season month by month. His recruitment has been very very good. For me, they’re the team to beat.

"Ange has been a breath of fresh air into Scottish football. He takes you out of your comfort zone as a manager. I enjoy pitting my wits against Celtic and Ange. He finds way to win football matches, he’s got his own identity, his own philosophy."